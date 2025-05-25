Flight Ops Hit, Trees Uprooted, Roads Flooded As Delhi Receives Heavy Rain

Streets were waterlogged, trees were uprooted, hoardings flew around and flight operations were hit as Delhi and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds overnight.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas including Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1, per ANI.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh and Jhajjar.

The inclement weather came even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas. The weather body had said in its nowcast that a thunderstorm cell was approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) was likely.