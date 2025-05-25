Chief of Defence Staff's 'Strategic Review' Of Army's Combat Readiness

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Sunday carried out a strategic review of the Indian Army's combat readiness at the force's northern and western theatres following the Operation Sindoor.

In separate visits to the two crucial commands that played a major role during the operation, Gen Chauhan commended the overall synergy and timely accomplishment of tasks under challenging conditions.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), while conducting a strategic review and operational assessment, emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, jointness and synergy across the services to address "evolving threats", according to the Army.

The top military official also exhorted the two commands to render a helping hand in rehabilitation of the civilians targeted by the "adversary".

At the northern command's headquarters in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma briefed Gen Chauhan on operational preparedness as well as efforts to eradicate terrorism in the Union territory, the Army said.

"At Udhampur, the Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the success of the Northern Army in neutralising the terror network, adversary's assets that supported terror and counter measures taken to protect own military assets and civil population during Operation Sindoor," it said.

The Army said Gen Chauhan was apprised about the efforts by the Northern Army Command in the rehabilitation of the civilians of the border areas who were targeted by the "adversary".

At Chandimandir, the CDS was briefed by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on the kinetic and non-kinetic punitive response by the forces during Operation Sindoor.

"A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness and key outcomes of the operation were provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the western borders," the Army said in a statement.

It said inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, contributing to high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness, strengthening the military capability of Western Army were also highlighted.

"Gen Anil Chauhan remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor, lauding the valour, resolve, precision & discipline of all ranks," it said.

He acknowledged the "operational excellence" achieved by the field formations responsible for the northern and western borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Army said.

"The visit concluded with the CDS expressing his deep appreciation for the exemplary conduct and successful execution of military operations which reaffirmed the faith reposed by the nation in its armed forces," it said.

"He attributed the overall success achieved in attaining national security objectives to high morale, discipline and unwavering commitment of the Indian Army," it added.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

