RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Date Revised, Check Details

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revised the schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment. The Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) is now set to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025, across multiple shifts nationwide. This examination aims to fill over 11,500 vacancies in various undergraduate and graduate-level positions within Indian Railways.

The official notification reads: "The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation link."

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it by visiting the official website.

Follow these steps to download your RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card

Step 1. Visit the official RRB regional website.

Step 2. Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025."

Step 3. Enter your login credentials - registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. Your NTPC admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and take a printout for exam day use.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Distribution

The total number of vacancies includes 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-level positions

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam.