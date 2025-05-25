Assam Minister Hands Over Compensation To Families Of 2 Pahalgam Attack Victims In Karnataka

The Assam government continued to hand over financial assistance to the kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with state minister Bimal Borah visiting the residences of two bereaved families in Karnataka on Sunday.

The state government is providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

Borah visited the residence of Manjunath Rao in Shivmogga, and handed a cheque to his wife Pallavi.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As the family of Manjunath ji comes to terms with the irreparable loss, we express our collective solidarity to the family in these tough times. My colleague Shri @BimalBorah119 has extended a token of support from the people of Assam to the family to help them in this hour." Borah said the Assam government stands resolute with all the victims of the dastardly attack during these trying times.

The minister also visited the residence of Bharat Bhusan in Bengaluru and handed over a cheque to his family.

Cabinet ministers of Assam have been visiting the bereaved families across the country since Friday to hand over the financial aid.

