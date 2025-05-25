Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Assam Minister Hands Over Compensation To Families Of 2 Pahalgam Attack Victims In Karnataka

The state government is providing ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Assam Minister Hands Over Compensation To Families Of 2 Pahalgam Attack Victims In Karnataka
The minister also visited the residence of Bharat Bhusan in Bengaluru.
Guwahati:

The Assam government continued to hand over financial assistance to the kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with state minister Bimal Borah visiting the residences of two bereaved families in Karnataka on Sunday.

The state government is providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

Borah visited the residence of Manjunath Rao in Shivmogga, and handed a cheque to his wife Pallavi.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As the family of Manjunath ji comes to terms with the irreparable loss, we express our collective solidarity to the family in these tough times. My colleague Shri @BimalBorah119 has extended a token of support from the people of Assam to the family to help them in this hour." Borah said the Assam government stands resolute with all the victims of the dastardly attack during these trying times.

The minister also visited the residence of Bharat Bhusan in Bengaluru and handed over a cheque to his family.

Cabinet ministers of Assam have been visiting the bereaved families across the country since Friday to hand over the financial aid.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam, Assam News, Pahlgam Attack
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com