Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Quits Party, Likely To Join BJP

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Congress on Thursday, fueling speculation that he may soon join the BJP. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bordoloi expressed "overwhelming sadness" over his decision to quit the party.

The resignation is a significant political development ahead of the Assam assembly polls and comes days after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah also quit the party, raising fresh questions about the organisation's functioning under state unit president Gaurav Gogoi.

Bordoloi had warned the party leadership that he would resign if Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the assembly election.

In a letter to Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Bordoloi expressed "pain and anguish" over what he termed the party leadership's failure to address serious allegations against Nazar.

The Nagaon MP cited a suo motu investigation by the Assam Police that led to the arrest and chargesheeting of Emdadul Islam, whom he described as a close associate of Nazar.

Bordoloi alleged that Islam was involved in a violent attack on him and his associate Sibamoni Bora in April 2025 at Dumdumia in Dhing, when some 20 armed people allegedly participated.

After getting bail, the accused received what Bordoloi described as a "hero's welcome", organised by Nazar. He alleged Islam was later taken to Gaurav Gogoi's house and felicitated at an event on January 11, and was seen seated behind Gogoi, alongside Nazar, at a party programme in Morigaon the following day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly invited Bordoloi to join the BJP ahead of the resignation.

Sarma told reporters he had not personally contacted the Congress leader but believed Bordoloi might not find it necessary to remain in the party. He said the BJP would extend to Bordoloi the same respect it had given to Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Bordoloi's son Prateek is expected to contest the upcoming assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Margherita constituency.