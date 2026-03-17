Congress Ally Assam Jatiya Parishad Announces First List Of Candidates

The regional Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. As per the list, party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Khowang constituency.

The party has fielded Mainak Patra from Dibrugarh, one of the prestigious seats in Assam.

Pankaj Lochan Goswami will contest from Palasbari and Dilip Barua from Bajali. Jiban Chutia is the party's candidate from Sarupathar. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury has been given the ticket from Binnakandi, while Bani Das will contest from Morigaon. Rajen Gohain has been fielded from Barampur.

The AJP, which traces its roots to the anti-CAA protests, made its electoral debut in 2021, during which party chief Gogoi and many other senior leaders tasted defeat.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, Gogoi bagged a considerable vote share from Moran constituency, which has become Khowang after delimitation. Political analysts believe that this time, Khowang will see a tough fight.

Sources said that the candidatures for Central Guwahati and Sadiya are yet to be finalised and will be announced in the next candidates' list.

Patra's candidature from Dibrugarh has caused dissatisfaction among a section of workers of ally Congress. In the last elections, the Congress had fielded popular young leader Rajkumar Nilnetra Neog from here, but he was left out this time after the party struck an alliance with the AJP.