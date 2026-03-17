BJP To Contest In 89 Out Of 126 Assembly Seats In Assam: Himanta Sarma

The BJP will contest 89 out of the total 126 seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections and leave 37 seats for its allies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

"The BJP, which has been in power in the state since 2016, will field candidates from 89 of the state's 126 seats, leaving 26 seats for its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the remaining 11 for the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF)," Sarma told reporters.

The BJP will announce names of its candidates after the meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Wednesday, he added.

"The BJP election committee meeting discussed the candidates' list as well as seat-sharing arrangements with our alliance partners. The BJP central parliamentary committee will meet on Wednesday evening, after which we will release the list the same evening or Thursday morning," Sarma said.

Voting for all 126 seats in Assam will be held on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.