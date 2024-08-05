Kamala Harris' Vice President Pick Down To Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz: Report

The running mate choice is a significant decision of Kamala Harris' political career (File)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, is expected to announce her selection by Tuesday, ahead of her first scheduled public appearance with her running mate that evening at Temple University in Philadelphia.

It was unclear if a final decision has been made, the sources said. The rally will kick off a five-day, seven-city tour of battleground states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Kamala Harris' political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and US Senator JD Vance, his vice presidential pick, in the Nov. 5 election. Vance will also make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Josh Shapiro, 51, is a rising star of the party with strong approval ratings in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes makes it a must-win state for both Kamala Harris and Trump.

A former state attorney general, Josh Shapiro would add to the ticket's historical significance; he would be the country's first Jewish vice president, while Kamala Harris is seeking to become the first Black and South Asian American woman elected US president.

Josh Shapiro's strong support for Israel could alienate some progressive voters, though it could also appeal to moderate voters and defang Republican efforts to turn the Israel-Gaza war into a wedge issue for Democrats.

Tim Walz, 60, is a former US Army National Guard member and a former teacher who has raised his profile in recent weeks as an effective advocate for Kamala Harris. He has attacked Trump and Vance as "weird," a viral insult the Kamala Harris campaign has embraced.

A former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, Tim Walz has proven appeal to rural, white voters, though he has also championed progressive policies as governor, such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave. While Minnesota is a solidly Democratic state, it is close to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Speculation had focused on six finalists - four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary in the Biden administration, all white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.

In addition to Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz, contenders included US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The candidates will be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, sources told Reuters. The Kamala Harris campaign plans a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements said.

Kamala Harris' search for a running mate began in earnest two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him.

There was no immediate indication that Monday's market selloff would have an impact on Kamala Harris' announcement timing. Trump, seeking to capitalize on the downturn, referred to the "Kamala crash" in a post on his social media site, Truth Social.

Over the weekend, Kamala Harris met with her vetting team, including former attorney general Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling LLP scrutinized the finances and background of potential running mates. Holder and his office made in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.

Kamala Harris is weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, brother-in-law Tony West and a small circle of aides and advisers, the sources said.

SEVEN CITIES, FIVE DAYS

On her battleground states tour, Kamala Harris and her running mate will hit seven cities in five days: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada, said a campaign official, who did not wish to be named.

They will hold rallies in each location along the tour, which will include college campuses, historically Black universities, union halls and restaurants, the official said.

Over the weekend, the Kamala Harris campaign launched a program to persuade Republican voters to support the Democrat and showcased endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.

The program - called Republicans for Kamala Harris - will hold kickoff events in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday.

On Monday, Kamala Harris notched another union endorsement with the hospitality workers union praising her as having a longstanding record of delivering for union workers.

