JNU PG Admissions 2025: Registration Begins; Check Deadline, Steps To Apply

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened PG admissions for 2025-26. The online application period runs from May 23 to June 16, 2025. Candidates must have qualified in CUET PG 2025 to apply for programs.

JNU PG Admissions 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially commenced the admission process for its Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

The online application window opened on May 23 and will remain active until 11:50 pm on June 16, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the CUET PG 2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with results declared on May 6, are eligible to apply.

JNU will admit students to various PG programmes such as M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, and others through CUET PG 2025 scores. For specialised programmes, different admission channels will be followed-GAT-B for M.Sc. in Biotechnology and Computational Biology, CAT for MBA, and CCMT for M.Tech in Computer Science and Electronics & Communication.

JNU PG Admissions 2025: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Locate and select the registration link on the homepage.

Fill in essential information such as contact number, email address, etc., to complete the registration and then submit the form.

Finalise the application process by making the required payment of application fees.

Once payment is complete, submit the form.

Download and take a print of the application form.

JNU has also released a tentative admission schedule. The first merit list will be published on June 27, followed by pre-enrolment and seat blocking between June 27-29. The second and third merit lists are scheduled for July 5 and July 14, respectively, with corresponding seat confirmation windows. Physical verification of documents for selected candidates will take place from July 21 to July 29.

A final list to fill vacant seats will be released by August 8, with the last admission and registration deadline set for August 14, 2025.

For detailed guidelines, eligibility, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official JNU admission portal.