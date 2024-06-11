Jawaharlal Nehru University PG First Merit List 2024 Out, Check Details Here

JNU PG Merit List 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released first merit list of postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and advanced diploma (ADOP) programmes on Monday, June 10. The cutoff score and rank for PG and ADOP programmes for the academic year 2024-25 can be downloaded by visiting official website. The second list and third list are expected to be released on June 18 and 26, respectively. The final merit list of the various postgraduate programmes can be checked on July 18, according to the notification.

As per the notice, last date for admission and registration is August 14, 2024.

Go to official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Open the homepage, go to information bulletins section

Click on cutoff score

Open PDF and download it

JNU PG 2024: Different Programmes

JNU, however, started the registration process for postgraduate courses on May 1. The University offers various post graduate programmes such as MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M Tech, postgraduate diploma, advanced diploma programmes, MSc in Biotechnology MSc in computational biology and MBA (Masters in Business Administration).

JNU PG Programmes: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a UGC recognised institute with a minimum of 50% marks in the 10+2+3 education pattern, along with a valid CUET PG score for admission to MA courses.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in BSc or BTech with a minimum of 55% marks and a valid CUET PG score to apply for MSc.

Candidates need a bachelor's degree in any discipline with Mathematics, achieving at least 55% marks overall and possessing a valid CUET PG score for MCA.