JNU PG Admissions 2024: Registration Begins, Check Deadline, Eligibility Criteria

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has initiated the registration process for postgraduate courses starting May 1. Interested candidates can apply for the courses by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date for application submission is May 27.

Candidates will be selected based on their Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The university offers Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses across various specialisations.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For admission to MA courses, candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognised institute with a minimum of 50% marks in the 10+2+3 education pattern, along with a valid CUET PG score.

To apply for MSc, candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in BSc or BTech with a minimum of 55% marks and a valid CUET PG score.

For MCA, candidates need a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with Mathematics, achieving at least 55% marks overall and possessing a valid CUET PG score.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Locate and select the registration link on the homepage.

Fill in essential information such as contact number, email address, etc., to complete the registration and then submit the form.

Finalise the application process by making the required payment of application fees.

Once payment is complete, submit the form.

Download and take a print of the application form.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 150. Foreign National students have to pay Rs 3,320 as the application fee.