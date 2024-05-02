JNU PG Admissions 2024: Registration Begins, Check Deadline, Eligibility Criteria

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has initiated the registration process for postgraduate courses starting May 1. Interested candidates can apply for the courses by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date for application submission is May 27.
Candidates will be selected based on their Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) scores.
The university offers Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses across various specialisations.
JNU PG Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria
JNU PG Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply
JNU PG Admissions 2024: Application Fee
General, EWS, and OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 150. Foreign National students have to pay Rs 3,320 as the application fee.
