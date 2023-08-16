JNU PG Admission 2023: First Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow, Steps To Check

The second merit list will be published on August 25.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to publish the JNU 2023 first merit list for post-graduates (PG) programmes tomorrow i.e. on 17 August. Candidates who have registered for JNU PG admission 2023-24 can check the first merit list on the official portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The admissions are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 scores.

Steps to check JNU PG 1st merit list 2023:

Visit the official portal of JNU Admission – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on 'JNU PG Merit List 2023' link

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The pre-enrolment registration and payment for blocking of seats allotted in the first list can be done from August 17 to 21.

The second merit list and merit list for supernumerary seats will be published on August 25. Candidates allotted seats will have to pay a fee for blocking seats allotted under the second merit list and supernumerary quota till 28 August.

Meanwhile, physical verification of admission or registration of selected candidates for the MA courses in foreign languages only will begin on September 1, 2023.