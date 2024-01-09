Jawaharlal Nehru University Issues Fresh Schedule For PhD Admissions

JNU PhD Admissions 2023: The last date for admissions/registrations is February 9.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday released a revised schedule for PhD admissions 2023. The first merit list will be issued on January 11, with pre-enrolment registration and fee payment, including seat blocking, taking place on January 11, 12, and 13. Students can access the updated schedule by visiting the university's official website.

The second merit list is scheduled for publication on January 18, and pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the second list are set for January 18 and 19.

On January 22, selected candidates from the second list will undergo physical verification for admission/registration.

The tentative release date for the final list, which may include necessary adjustments after registration, is January 29. The last date for admissions/registrations is February 9.

