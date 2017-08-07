Rakhi 2017: Gift A Helmet This Raksha Bandhan, Says Powerful Social Media Campaign

Raksha Bandhan 2017: This road safety campaign urges sisters to gift helmets to their brothers.

On this RakshaBandhan, my appeal for all the sisters out there. #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/diqxAQD0cg - Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 6, 2017

Thank you so much Hon'ble LS SpeakerMadam @SumitraTai ji for supporting & launching of #Sisters4change website as a part of #GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/Ek3tfLD5Px - Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 4, 2017

Good initiative. Driving helmetless & overspeeding is passport to grave. Please don't be in a hurry. Be safe & gift your loved ones a helmet https://t.co/oj5wtCUP2K - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Couldn't think of a better gift, very thoughtful #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmet - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2017

Appreciated. And make sure to take promise from all the brothers, that they'll always wear it. #RakshaBandhan#GiftAHelmethttps://t.co/anRLS9I2P3 - Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 5, 2017