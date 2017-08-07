Rakhi 2017: Gift A Helmet This Raksha Bandhan, Says Powerful Social Media Campaign

On this RakshaBandhan, my appeal for all the sisters out there. #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/diqxAQD0cg- Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 6, 2017
The 'Sisters For Change' website was launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as part of the 'Gift A Helmet' campaign, who also praised the campaign.
Thank you so much Hon'ble LS SpeakerMadam @SumitraTai ji for supporting & launching of #Sisters4change website as a part of #GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/Ek3tfLD5Px- Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 4, 2017
Amongst others who have applauded the campaign are cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir and singer Anup Jalota.
Good initiative. Driving helmetless & overspeeding is passport to grave. Please don't be in a hurry. Be safe & gift your loved ones a helmet https://t.co/oj5wtCUP2K- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017
Couldn't think of a better gift, very thoughtful #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmet- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2017
Appreciated. And make sure to take promise from all the brothers, that they'll always wear it. #RakshaBandhan#GiftAHelmethttps://t.co/anRLS9I2P3- Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 5, 2017
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for the festival of Raksha Bandhan also centered on this theme:
#HappyRakshaBandhan : My SandArt with message- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 6, 2017
Let's join hands for our brothers safety : #GiftAHelmet . #Sisters4Changepic.twitter.com/CIn2foU7G9
Meanwhile, many on social media have shared pictures of sisters gifting helmets to their brothers as further evidence of the popularity of the campaign.
