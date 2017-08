Rakhi 2017: Gift A Helmet This Raksha Bandhan, Says Powerful Social Media Campaign

On this RakshaBandhan, my appeal for all the sisters out there. #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/diqxAQD0cg - Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 6, 2017

Thank you so much Hon'ble LS SpeakerMadam @SumitraTai ji for supporting & launching of #Sisters4change website as a part of #GiftAHelmetpic.twitter.com/Ek3tfLD5Px - Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 4, 2017

Good initiative. Driving helmetless & overspeeding is passport to grave. Please don't be in a hurry. Be safe & gift your loved ones a helmet https://t.co/oj5wtCUP2K - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Couldn't think of a better gift, very thoughtful #Sisters4Change#GiftAHelmet - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2017

Appreciated. And make sure to take promise from all the brothers, that they'll always wear it. #RakshaBandhan#GiftAHelmethttps://t.co/anRLS9I2P3 - Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 5, 2017

"This Raksha Bandhan, let's all sisters come together and make sure all our brothers wear helmets," says Nizamabad MP K Kavitha in a video to popularise her innovative online campaign on road safety. Requesting sisters to gift helmets to their brothers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Ms Kavitha points out the need to promote the use of helmets amongst people riding two-wheelers. Her initiative has received tremendous support online, with many praising it and others promising to gift their siblings helmets on Raksha Bandhan this year.The 'Sisters For Change' website was launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as part of the 'Gift A Helmet' campaign, who also praised the campaign.Amongst others who have applauded the campaign are cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir and singer Anup Jalota.Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for the festival of Raksha Bandhan also centered on this theme:Meanwhile, many on social media have shared pictures of sisters gifting helmets to their brothers as further evidence of the popularity of the campaign.Click for more trending news