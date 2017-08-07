Rakhi 2017: Gift A Helmet This Raksha Bandhan, Says Powerful Social Media Campaign

Among those who have praised the 'Gift A Helmet' campaign are Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Sudarsan Pattnaik

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 07, 2017 11:32 IST
280 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rakhi 2017: Gift A Helmet This Raksha Bandhan, Says Powerful Social Media Campaign

Raksha Bandhan 2017: This road safety campaign urges sisters to gift helmets to their brothers.

"This Raksha Bandhan, let's all sisters come together and make sure all our brothers wear helmets," says Nizamabad MP K Kavitha in a video to popularise her innovative online campaign on road safety. Requesting sisters to gift helmets to their brothers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Ms Kavitha points out the need to promote the use of helmets amongst people riding two-wheelers. Her initiative has received tremendous support online, with many praising it and others promising to gift their siblings helmets on Raksha Bandhan this year.
 
The 'Sisters For Change' website was launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as part of the 'Gift A Helmet' campaign, who also praised the campaign.
 
Amongst others who have applauded the campaign are cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir and singer Anup Jalota.
 
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for the festival of Raksha Bandhan also centered on this theme:
 
Meanwhile, many on social media have shared pictures of sisters gifting helmets to their brothers as further evidence of the popularity of the campaign.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

280 Shares
ALSO READJio Minimum Recharge, Rs 399 Plan And JioPhone Registration
Raksha Bandhanraksha bandhan 2017rakhi 2017Gift a helmetsisters4change

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................