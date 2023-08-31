Raksha Bandhan 2023: Inside Chiranjeevi's Celebrations With His Sisters

Chiranjeevi with his sisters. (Courtesy: KChiruTweets)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chiranjeevi posted a bunch of images wishing his fans. In the photos, the veteran actor is seen with his sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao. The image shows Chiranjeevi seated on a chair as the two sisters take turns to tie rakhis on his wrist. In one of the pictures, he is seen showing off his rakhi, while in another the three siblings are smiling for the camera. The superstar looks sharp in a cream kurta and pyjamas while his sisters are also dressed in ethnic ensembles. Sharing the pictures on X [formerly known as Twitter], Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy #RakshaBandhan to all,” and repeated the same message in Telugu as well.

Take a look:

The veteran star also shared a video of his sisters tying the rakhis on his wrist as he looks on, smiling. The siblings are then seen exchanging sweets and the two sisters also touch Chiranjeevi's feet.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also celebrated his birthday a few days ago. While wishes and messages came in from all around the world, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, shared a very special message. Sharing an image of Chiranjeevi with his granddaughter (and Ram Charan's daughter) Klin Kaara, the RRR star shared a joint post with his wife Upasana. The caption read, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family.”

Kajal Aggarwal replied to the post with a heart emoji.

The Konidela family welcomed Klin Kaara in June. Following the child's naming ceremony, Chiranjeevi shared an update on Instagram that read, “And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela '... Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam... 'Klin Kaara' signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. All of us are sure the little one, the little princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...As she grows up...Enchanted."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which was released on August 11.







