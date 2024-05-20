Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Chat On Stage As Rally Cancelled Over Chaos

Congress' Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during a joint election rally.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a free-wheeling conversation on stage at Prayagraj's Phulpur as their public meeting got cancelled owing to a stampede-like situation at the public rally.

The Samajwadi Party chief has often claimed that the INDIA bloc will be winning 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and will be facing a cut-throat contest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi which he referred to as 'Kyoto'.

"The Prime MP (PM Modi) had promised the people of Kashi that 'Kyoto' will be the world's best city. Whether it became a reality or not will be determined by the people of Kashi in the elections."

Akhilesh's reference to Kyoto is a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had promised that his government would be developing Varanasi in the style of Japan's Kyoto city.

Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "This time Mann ki Baat won't work. They have to listen to us, 140 crore people and that of the Constitution."

Speaking about unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi has made Uttar Pradesh the centre of unemployment."

Pointing at the jeering crowd, Akhilesh Yadav said, "These are those youths who did not get jobs owing to Agniveer or paper leak. The false promises given by the BJP of Investment Meets, Defence Expo or those dreams sold at the G20 Summit are visible."

Speaking about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "He was very attached to the ground. I have learnt several things from Netaji starting from his hard work, his determination to stay focussed on his goal and his fight for equality started by Ram Manohar Lohia."

Pointing out the strength of their alliance, Rahul Gandhi said, "The INDIA alliance that has been formed this time has never been seen. All the parties are together in the fight."

On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Mr Yadav said, "This is a natural alliance and people can see that. The youth can connect with us because we are highlighting issues like employment."

In an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Yadav said, "The BJP acts on its own will."

To this Rahul Gandhi added, "They think that there is no need for discussion because they know everything."

Highlighting the importance of holding discussions, Mr Yadav said, "The more there are discussions, the more we listen to others and trust others, the stronger will be our democracy. The BJP has not only endangered our lives but is also posing a threat to our democracy and our Constitution."

Speaking about the alleged threat from neighbouring China, Mr Yadav said, "Our borders with China at Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are very insecure. On top of that China also posed a threat to our markets. So we need to give a boost to our manufacturing sector."

On ensuing reservations to all castes in every sector of the society, Mr Yadav said, "Social justice, caste census is important for the country. America and European countries undertake several welfare measures for those who are left behind. This will play a major role in our country to uplift those people who are left behind based on caste."

Uttar Pradesh which contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha elections is voting in all seven phases. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the Samajwadi Party is contesting 63 seats while the Congress is contesting 17.

