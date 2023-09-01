On Raksha Bandhan, Hyderabad Man Donates Kidney To Save Sister's Life

Dushyant Varkar and his sister Sheetal Bhandari are both natives of Pune. (Representational)

On the occasion of Rakha Bandhan, a brother who could not bear the pain of his sister who was undergoing dialysis, took the key decision to donate his kidney and save her life.

Speaking to ANI, Dushyant Varkar and his sister Sheetal Bhandari, both natives of Pune, shared their experiences. They said that it would remain the most memorable moment of their life.

"After dialysis, I used to face many health problems like weakness, insomnia, etc. Due to weakness, I was unable to work... Brother made a brave decision that he wants to donate his kidney although we had registered for the donation of kidney", said Sheetal Bhandari after a successful kidney transplant that was performed in the month of June.

She further added, "Every sister should have a brother that can help her in any situation, I can't express the relation between brother and sister in words".

"Actually my sister has been facing kidney problems since 2017. The team of Dr AV Rao and Sujit Reddy helped us a lot. They have successfully transplanted my kidney to my sister," Dushyant Varkar said.

A nephrologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad Dr Sujith Reddy said that the sister did not get a cadaver kidney and thus the brother stepped in to donate his kidney. The surgery was done without any complications.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan recognises the deep bond between siblings. It is symbolised by the sacred thread or bracelet called a Rakhi, which a sister ties around her brother's wrist.

