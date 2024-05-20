Video: People Use Free Sunscreen Vending Machines In Netherlands, Internet Reacts

The idea was inspired by Australia's slip-slop-slap campaign.

To tackle the increasing number of cases of skin cancer in the Netherlands, the Dutch government decided to offer free sun protection to its citizens in 2023. Now, a video of free sunscreen vending machines in a public park is going viral on social media. In the clip, the machine can be seen stocked with Nivea sunscreen and people are seen taking turns to apply it on themselves.

This comes as the government announced that sun cream dispensers will be made available in schools and universities, at festivals, parks, sports venues, and open public spaces across the country. They added that it intends everyone to have access to sun protection and not be hindered by factors such as cost or inconvenience.

Free sunscreen vending machines have begun to be placed in public areas in the Netherlands.



pic.twitter.com/XVXjcI2Pwa — The Best (@ThebestFigen) May 16, 2024

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 11.5 million views on the microblogging platform. Free sunscreen vending machines have begun to be placed in public areas in the Netherlands," reads the caption of the video.

An X user commented, "Whoever thought of this deserves a raise"

"Let me know the exact location, I have some empty bottles need filling," said a user.

"In India, People will take the machine directly to their home," commented another person.

"We need this in my country, sunscreen are just so expensive here and there's too much sun," remarked a person.

"This is incredible, I just hope they make sure to refill when the sunscreen is out of date," added a user.

A fifth person said, "This may be my main motivation to visit the Netherlands in the future"

"I wish india does smth like this. We are right at the horizon, literally chilling with the sun. I want my taxes to be put in good use like this," said a person.

Notably, this was inspired by Australia's slip-slop-slap campaign. Dutch authorities hope the campaign will turn the act of applying sun cream into an unquestioned habit for all its citizens. Public broadcaster NOS reported that a skin doctor from a clinic had come up with an idea that dispensers used to dispense sanitisers during the pandemic could be used to dispense sunscreen.

