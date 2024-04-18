US Man, 61, Says He Has Body Of A 38-Year-Old, Shares Biohacking Process

He's achieved this with a fraction of the cost and a less extreme regime.

A 61-year-old man from Michigan named Dave Pascoe is making headlines for his unusual approach to health and longevity, according to The New York Post. Pascoe, who describes himself as a "biohacker," claims to have reversed his biological age to that of a 38-year-old through a strict regimen of diet, exercise, and supplements.

Pascoe's website details his elaborate routines, which include waking naturally (before sunrise), spending time outdoors, and completing a vigorous exercise program. He also consumes a specific diet and takes a staggering 158 supplements daily.

Pascoe's ultimate goal is to achieve a "healthspan" equal to his "lifespan," aiming to live a healthy life well into his 90s or even beyond 110. While acknowledging the importance of routine, he emphasises a flexible approach, allowing for spontaneous activities.

Pascoe's story has sparked interest in the growing "biohacking" movement, where individuals experiment with various methods to optimise their health and potentially slow aging. However, experts caution that such extreme approaches lack scientific validation and may not be suitable for everyone.

In conversation with The New York Post, he said, "My 'me time' is extremely important to me, so I schedule for it, but I will not pass on an opportunity to spend quality time with others. As a single guy who lives alone, I'll trade that workout, sauna session, or biohack for connected quality time every time. A single day of missing a few routines will not kill me."

As for the rest of his day, Pascoe notes that he rarely eats lunch. Instead, he tucks into dinner anywhere from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Michigander always opts for organic, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, or wild-caught fish.

He also loads up on a colourful variety of vegetables and regularly adds garlic, herbs, and sauerkraut to his meals.

Interestingly, Pascoe doesn't count calories, saying: "By limiting simple carbohydrates most of the time, I eat as much as I like without gaining weight and apparently without increasing my rate of ageing."