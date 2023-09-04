Bihar Teacher Suspended After 'No Holiday' Rant Video Goes Viral

In the clip, the teacher can be seen criticising as his sister ties a rakhi inside the school premises.

A teacher, from Bihar's Khagaria district, was suspended after a video of him complaining about the school officials who decided to cancel Raksha Bandhan's holiday went viral.

The teacher, who has been identified as Sunil Kumar, took out his frustration on the department officials after his sister had to travel from Bhagalpur to Khagaria (roughly 90 Km) to tie rakhi.

In a bid to make up for the loss of teaching days, department officials have decided to curtail the number of school holidays on important festivals in the remaining five months of the year.

The incident came to light after a Twitter page of Bihar Shikshak Manch shared a video of Mr Sushil. In the clip, he can be seen criticising the additional chief secretary of the Bihar Education Department KK Pathak as his sister ties a rakhi inside the school premises.

The video was shared on August 31, along with the note that read, “After the cancellation of the Raksha Bandhan holiday of the employed teachers in Bihar, a teacher's sister reached Mathurapur school in Khagaria from Bhagalpur crying and tied a rakhi to her brother, while the teacher was seen taking out his frustration.”

An official order, dated September 1, stated that Mr Kumar has been suspended from his duties. In addition, for making indecent and objectionable statements towards the higher officials, the teacher also faces departmental action. The notice also mentioned that his salary payments would be blocked with immediate effect.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 30 and 31.