New York-Dublin Portal Reopens With Tougher Rules, Limited Hours

The portal allows people in New York and Dublin to speak to each other virtually.

A portal 'connecting' Dublin in Ireland to New York, which was abruptly shut down following an inappropriate behaviour of a guest, has reopened. According to New York Post, the livestream portal that allows people thousands of kilometres apart to see and speak to each other in real time, was launched again but this time with new measures and reduced time. Organisers flipped the switch back on at 9am on Sunday, nearly five days after the attraction turned dark, the outlet further said.

When it launched for the first time earlier this month, the portal was available 24/7, but now it will only be live from 6am to 4pm.

Guardrails were also placed around the portal to help prevent a repeat of past offensive acts. Further, the screens will now be blurred if a visitor steps on the portal and obstructs the camera, which organisers called a "proximity-based solution", the outlet further said.

The New York side will see deployment of policemen, fencing and signage, while the Dublin side will have physical design features to deal with crown management.

"The team will continue making updates as needed to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy the Portal," the organisers said in a statement.

The portal allows people to see but not hear each other on both sides of the Atlantic.

The portal was closed after visitors on the Irish side held up images of the 9/11 attacks and swastikas. In New York, an OnlyFans creator flashed her breasts on the livestream.

The portal is positioned on the Dublin side with O'Connell Street. The sculpture can be seen on the Flatiron South Public Plaza in New York, between Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys is the creator of the artwork.