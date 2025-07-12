Government Invites Proposals For High-Impact Global Research, Check Details

The Ministry of Education has relaunched the online portal for its flagship Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), enabling year-round submission of joint research proposals. Implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the scheme is designed to advance high-impact academic partnerships between Indian and global institutions.

SPARC aims to transform India's higher education research landscape by promoting international collaboration in solving national and global challenges. The scheme is open to premier Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) - including those ranked in the NIRF Top 100, Central Universities, and institutions recognized by the International Nuclear Information System (INIS) - to partner with globally ranked institutions (QS Top 800) from 28 countries.

Since its inception, SPARC has facilitated 799 joint research projects with funding of Rs 515.99 crore. The initiative has also led to the filing of 51 patents, with 22 already granted. Research areas span 12 high-priority domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, medical technology, climate science, semiconductors, and smart cities.

The scheme supports a range of collaborative activities including:

Long-term visits of international faculty and researchers to Indian institutions

Short-term visits by Indian students to top global labs for research training

Co-development of specialized courses, books, patents, and demonstrable research outcomes

Bilateral workshops held in India to deepen institutional partnerships

An annual international conference to showcase research and promote visibility

Capacity building through training of researchers and students

The relaunch aligns with the G20 Education Working Group's priority of strengthening research and innovation through global collaboration. During India's G20 Presidency, SPARC's goals resonated with the broader commitment to advance open, equitable, and secure scientific cooperation across borders. Key areas of focus include AI, digital transformation, sustainability, and emerging technologies, which were also highlighted in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.

In total, SPARC has approved approximately 800 joint proposals across its two phases, positioning it as a significant driver of India's efforts to build a globally connected and innovation-led academic ecosystem.

Institutions and researchers interested in participating can access the SPARC portal for detailed guidelines and to submit proposals.