Dublin To New York Portal Shut Due To 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys is the creator of The Portals.

Less than a week after two public artworks incorporating a live stream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City were unveiled, "inappropriate behaviour" in real-time exchanges between individuals in the two cities resulted in its temporary closure, as per a report in CNN. The two sculptures, dubbed "The Portals," are circular, lens-like artworks with a 24-hour video connection that allows people from both cities to communicate.

Instances of inappropriate conduct included New Yorkers and Dubliners flashing body parts to individuals on the opposite side, an OnlyFans model baring her breasts, and one Dubliner even making fun of Americans by showing pictures of the Twin Towers on 9/11.

According to a statement from Dublin City Council, the sculptures' makers are currently "investigating possible technical solutions to inappropriate behaviour by a small minority of people in front of the Portal." "Dublin City Council had hoped to have a solution in place today, but unfortunately the preferred solution, which would have involved blurring, was not satisfactory," the City Council said.

Notably, they planned to switch off the live stream at 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday and said that the creators will turn it on again later this week. "We are delighted by how many people have been enjoying the Portal since it was launched last week. It has become a global phenomenon and it is important to note that the overwhelming majority of people interacting with the Dublin Portal have behaved appropriately," the statement continued.

The Portals Organisation added, "As Portals Organisation, we do not intend to suggest people to interact with Portals in any particular way - our goal is to open a window between far away places and cultures that allows people to interact freely with one another. We encourage people to be respectful and from our position as observers, we see that the absolute majority of experiences is on the bright side."

Additionally, organisers in New York emphasised that a "very small minority" of tourists have been responsible for the unacceptable behaviour. Flatiron NoMad Partnership, one of the project's organizers in New York said, "In New York, we have had a set of protocols in place since the Portal's launch, including 24/7 on-site security and barriers to prevent people from stepping onto the Portal."

Notably, the portal is positioned on the Dublin side with O'Connell Street. The sculpture can be seen on the Flatiron South Public Plaza in New York, between Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

