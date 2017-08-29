In Rain-Hit Mumbai, Offers Of Food And Shelter Via Twitter

Mumbai rain: Officials have advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary

Creating a thread for tweets that have people offering their homes for those stranded. #RainHosts



Please reply/share/RT. — Jay (@CruciFire) August 29, 2017

For those stuck in Lower Parel & Worli. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/hllBlXopVI — Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) August 29, 2017

I can host 8-9 people fairly comfortably. If you are stuck, need a place to crash and came make it to Santacruz West - DM me for details. — Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains Hi if you are stuck on Santacruz east highway near vakola , ping here can help with basic food & water . #besafe#reachsafe — Anand Dave (@AndyDave171) July 17, 2017

Stay safe Bombay folks. If you are stuck in Mulund-Thane region you can crash in at our office in Mulund. We have coffee, beer, and food. — Athlos (@GoAthlos) August 29, 2017

Powai is enough I guess .People around SEEPZ,JVLR can plz come over ,any number . Am in Powai :) — Disha (@Dish_A18) August 29, 2017

Race course #mumbai#mumbairains ... please reply if you're stuck around Haji Ali or tardeo or lower Parel.. come home! pic.twitter.com/bDGaBKA66I — PoojaS (@PoojaSolanki) August 29, 2017

Guys if anyone is stuck in fort/colaba, please feel free to come over to mine and crash #mumbairains — Penguinhowler (@penguinhowler) August 29, 2017

There is always room for people at home #Colaba#RainHosts Strand House, Colaba, Just drop me a line — Techknowdoc (@techknowdoc) August 29, 2017

If you're offering your space for people stuck in #MumbaiRains please tweet with the #RainHosts tag. Doc autoupdates https://t.co/wEnh1O4xVA — Prolificd (@prolificd) August 29, 2017