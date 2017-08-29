In Rain-Hit Mumbai, Offers Of Food And Shelter Via Twitter

The thread was created by Twitter handle @CruciFire. In about two hours, several others joined in
#MumbaiRains— Jay (@CruciFire) August 29, 2017
Creating a thread for tweets that have people offering their homes for those stranded. #RainHosts
Please reply/share/RT.
For those stuck in Lower Parel & Worli. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/hllBlXopVI— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) August 29, 2017
I can host 8-9 people fairly comfortably. If you are stuck, need a place to crash and came make it to Santacruz West - DM me for details.— Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains Hi if you are stuck on Santacruz east highway near vakola , ping here can help with basic food & water . #besafe#reachsafe— Anand Dave (@AndyDave171) July 17, 2017
Stay safe Bombay folks. If you are stuck in Mulund-Thane region you can crash in at our office in Mulund. We have coffee, beer, and food.— Athlos (@GoAthlos) August 29, 2017
Powai is enough I guess .People around SEEPZ,JVLR can plz come over ,any number . Am in Powai :)— Disha (@Dish_A18) August 29, 2017
Race course #mumbai#mumbairains ... please reply if you're stuck around Haji Ali or tardeo or lower Parel.. come home! pic.twitter.com/bDGaBKA66I— PoojaS (@PoojaSolanki) August 29, 2017
Guys if anyone is stuck in fort/colaba, please feel free to come over to mine and crash #mumbairains— Penguinhowler (@penguinhowler) August 29, 2017
There is always room for people at home #Colaba#RainHosts Strand House, Colaba, Just drop me a line— Techknowdoc (@techknowdoc) August 29, 2017
Ladies stuck at #breachcandy#grantroad#kempscorner can ping me #mumbairains#rainhosts— Suruchi (@mellowsunshine) August 29, 2017
A spreadsheet compiling tweets from all the #rainhosts was put in place.
If you're offering your space for people stuck in #MumbaiRains please tweet with the #RainHosts tag. Doc autoupdates https://t.co/wEnh1O4xVA— Prolificd (@prolificd) August 29, 2017
The city has been witnessing incessant rain since morning and the weather conditions could prevail for the next 48 hours. National Disaster Response Force teams have been kept on stand-by in case the flooding gets worse. Officials have advised people to stay at home unless really necessary. The city is seeing heavy traffic jams and train tracks submerged in water as a result of the deluge.
Click for more trending news