Woman Shares Why She Feels Safe Travelling In Mumbai Even At Midnight

A late-night visit to a Mumbai local railway station has sparked a conversation on social media after a woman shared why she feels safe travelling in the city even after midnight. Her video reflects on Mumbai's public spaces, local trains and police presence, which she believes give women a sense of freedom that is difficult to find in many other places.

The video was shared on Instagram by Aditi Thakur. In the clip, she is seen standing at Marine Lines railway station at around 12:30 am and talking about her experience of being out late at night.

Aditi says that it is 12:30 at night and she is at Marine Lines local station in Mumbai, where police personnel can be seen on duty. She adds that although the situation may seem unusual, she does not feel scared. According to her, women are moving around freely, and even inside the local train there are many women travelling after midnight.

Watch Video Here:

She further says that in many other cities, women would have stepped out at night with their faces covered with a dupatta because they have been made to believe that the problem lies in their appearance.

She adds that she now understands why Mumbai is called the "Dream City," saying people can dream with their eyes open at any time of the day or night and chase those dreams without fear. She ends the video by expressing her love for Mumbai.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received several reactions on social media, with many users agreeing with her observations about Mumbai's late-night public life and the sense of comfort women often experience while travelling in the city.

One user commented, "Mumbai is best."

Another user noted, "That's why I proudly say I am from Mumbai."

"Hats off to Mumbai Police," added a third user.