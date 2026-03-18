16 Mumbai Suburban Services To Get 15-Car Trains From March 19

The Western Railway (WR) will convert 16 existing 12-car suburban trains into 15-car services from March 19 in a bid to enhance carrying capacity and ease overcrowding on its network in Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The move will increase the total number of 15-car services from 211 to 227.

The overall number of suburban services on the network in Mumbai, however, will remain unchanged at 1,414, a WR release said.

Out of the 16 services being converted, eight will operate during peak hours, four each in morning and evening rush time, it stated.

The release highlighted that the augmentation was aimed at addressing growing passenger demand by increasing the capacity of trains and improving convenience for daily commuters.

The WR emphasised the initiative was part of its continued efforts to provide efficient, safe and passenger-friendly services, further strengthening Mumbai's suburban rail network, often referred to as the city's lifeline.

The WR operates over 1,400 services daily on its suburban network running from Churchgate in South Mumbai to Dahanu Road station in Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel daily on the busy suburban network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)