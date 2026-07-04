Fatal Cost of Speed and Negligence: 20 Killed In Road Accidents Every Hour

- Over 4.8 lakh road accidents occurred in India in 2024
- The fatalities in these accidents were 1.73 lakh
- An increase in average speed has a direct correlation with the probability of an accident occurring
Road traffic accidents have emerged as a deeply concerning cause of untimely death and permanent disability globally and nationally. In the context of India, road safety conditions are progressively worsening.
Every year, over a million people lose their lives due to negligence, high speed, and traffic violations globally, and recent government reports and World Health Organization (WHO) statistics highlight the severity of this crisis.
Deepening Crisis in Delhi
In the national capital, Delhi, an average of 5,657 road accidents are registered every year, resulting in approximately 1,551 deaths. This translates to 471 accidents and 129 deaths every month, which is an average of 16 accidents and 4 deaths every day.
Enforcement And Action
The Delhi Police has significantly intensified legal action against traffic violators, particularly those engaging in wrong-side driving. During the first 6 months of 2026, police enforcement has saw a major spike, with the following actions being taken:
- Crackdown on Wrong-Side Driving: Action against those driving in the wrong direction nearly doubled in the first six months of 2026. Until June 25, 2026, a record 3,42,381 challans were issued. This represents a massive 98% increase compared to the same period last year, when 1,72,879 challans were issued. A total of 2,033 FIRs were registered across various violations, including 397 specific FIRs for wrong-side driving.
- Unauthorised Parking: Strict action was also taken against unauthorised parking that obstructs smooth traffic flow. The police issued 10,62,350 challans during this period, which is 36.5% higher than the 7,78,258 challans issued during the same period last year.
- Surge In Specific Categories: The number of critical wrong-side driving challans nearly tripled, jumping by 189% from 33,413 last year to 96,472 in 2026.
Rajya Sabha Data
According to official data presented in the Rajya Sabha, the details of enforcement actions taken through digital systems (E-Challan) between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023 were:
Global Perspective
According to global data from the World Health Organization (WHO), road accidents have emerged as a primary cause of death and permanent physical disability worldwide:
- Global Mortality Rate: Approximately 1.19 million people lose their lives globally every year in road accidents, and nearly 50 million people sustain serious injuries.
- Highest Threat to Youth: Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death globally for children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years.
- Vulnerable Road Users: More than half of all fatalities resulting from road accidents involve pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, who are classified as vulnerable road users.
- Lethal Math: An increase in average speed has a direct correlation with both the probability of an accident occurring and the severity of the crash. Every 1% increase in average speed leads to a 4% rise in the risk of fatal accidents and a 3% increase in the risk of serious accidents.
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