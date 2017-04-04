Internet Loves This Pic Of Michelle Obama Sporting Her Natural Hair

"This is the picture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL," says Twitter user @meagnacarta on the social networking site. Since being posted on April 3, the picture has collected over 85,000 'likes' and over 31,000 reactions - and very much counting.
This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB- gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017
We're not sure when this picture was clicked but it seems it could be taken during one of the Obamas' recent vacations.
The picture has amassed hundreds of comments, what with people praising Michelle for wearing her natural hair.
"Love this!" says one commenter on the tweet. "Gorgeous in every way, always. What an incredible woman! We were blessed to call her FLOTUS," says another. "She looks great. She looks great no matter how she likes her hair done," a Twitter user says.
Here's how several others have reacted:
@meagnacarta She's living life and I'm all the way for it lol. pic.twitter.com/s2mQr1sgiH- IThinkOverThere (@AdwoaOA) April 3, 2017
@meagnacarta There is nothing more to say! #FLOTUS for the WIN! #NaturalHair#ComeThrough#ThatSKINpic.twitter.com/3O92T62BUc- Scooter Phoenix (@ScooterPhoenix) April 3, 2017
@meagnacartapic.twitter.com/nJ0PG5crcA- rosechocglam (@MBApioneerz) April 3, 2017
@meagnacarta@MichelleObama mom yas!!!! pic.twitter.com/zBlVfjeHH7- tahani (@GRIERRAUHLS) April 3, 2017
@meagnacarta She pulled a fast one on us like pic.twitter.com/IJlQmAfC3d- Dora_Winifed (@Carla_Writes) April 3, 2017
@meagnacarta yaassss pic.twitter.com/aEOuSjmxaT- Ruth Jonasson (@Ruth_Jonasson) April 3, 2017
@meagnacartapic.twitter.com/NVpHnBYw8p- Brown Shuga (@jazminetx3) April 3, 2017
@meagnacartapic.twitter.com/YJe9GAAy0E- M Dot (@MinimintzC) April 4, 2017
