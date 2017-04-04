Internet Loves This Pic Of Michelle Obama Sporting Her Natural Hair

"Love this!" says one Twitter user on Michelle Obama's viral picture.

NEW DELHI:  The Obamas may not be in the White House any longer but the world definitely isn't done with them just yet. Case in point, the way the Internet has exploded over a picture of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The photograph, shared online by Twitter user @meagnacarta, shows Michelle wearing her hair in an all-natural look. She can be seen wearing her hair in a low ponytail with a grey hairband around her head - quite unlike her usual straightened-out-hair looks. The picture has now gone viral online.

"This is the picture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL," says Twitter user @meagnacarta on the social networking site. Since being posted on April 3, the picture has collected over 85,000 'likes' and over 31,000 reactions - and very much counting.
 
We're not sure when this picture was clicked but it seems it could be taken during one of the Obamas' recent vacations.

The picture has amassed hundreds of comments, what with people praising Michelle for wearing her natural hair.

"Love this!" says one commenter on the tweet. "Gorgeous in every way, always. What an incredible woman! We were blessed to call her FLOTUS," says another. "She looks great. She looks great no matter how she likes her hair done," a Twitter user says.

Here's how several others have reacted:
 
Like this Michele Obama look? Tell us what you think of the picture in the comments section below.

