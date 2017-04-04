Internet Loves This Pic Of Michelle Obama Sporting Her Natural Hair

"Love this!" says one Twitter user on Michelle Obama's viral picture.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB - gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

@meagnacarta She's living life and I'm all the way for it lol. pic.twitter.com/s2mQr1sgiH - IThinkOverThere (@AdwoaOA) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta She pulled a fast one on us like pic.twitter.com/IJlQmAfC3d - Dora_Winifed (@Carla_Writes) April 3, 2017