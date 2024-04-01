Michelle Obama Shares Old Video Of Easter Celebrations At White House

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States and wife of former US President Barack Obama marked Easter Sunday with a throwback to one of their celebrated and well-attended White House Easter Egg Rolls on social media. The Easter Egg Roll at the White House has been a yearly tradition on Easter Mondays since 1878. Every year the Obama family held the annual egg roll ritual during the eight years that Barack Obama served as president. Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation shared a video of one of their previous festivities on social media on this year's holiday. The couple's daughters, Malia, aged 25 and Sasha aged 22, are also featured in the video.

"From our family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful and blessed Easter!" Michelle Obama wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

According to Hello! Magazine, Sasha and Malia live in Los Angeles. Sasha received her degree from the University of Southern California, while Malia is establishing herself as a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, after a poll revealed that Michelle Obama was the leading choice to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's candidate for the presidential elections, her office revealed her stand regarding the upcoming presidential elections. In a statement to NBC News, the former first lady's office made it clear that her plans do not include running for the post of President. Crystal Carson, Director of Communications for her office, said "As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign."