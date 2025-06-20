What Michelle Obama Said About Not Having A Son With Husband Barack

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is "glad" she does not have a son with husband Barack Obama, the former President of the United States. On the latest episode of her podcast, IMO, she spoke at length about parenting and her experience of raising daughters.

In conversation with her brother Craig Robinson and radio host Angie Martinez on IMO, the 61-year-old said had she given birth to a son, he would have turned out to be another Barack Obama.

The light-hearted joke came after the Hot 97 radio host suggested she "should have thrown a boy in the mix".

“I'm so glad I didn't have a boy,” Ms Obama retorted, before adding, “Because he would have been a Barack Obama,” looking down and nodding her head emphatically, The New York Post reported.

Mr Martinez downplayed the remark with a laugh, saying the concept of a "Baby Barack" was “amazing.”

Ms Obama did not believe it to be a good idea and replied, “No, I would have felt for him.”

Michelle Obama often talks about her family, her relationship with Barack, and their challenges together. The Obamas married in 1992 and have two daughters: Sasha Obama, 24, and Malia Obama, 26.

Given that Mr Robinson has three boys and Mr Martinez has one, the topic of the podcast involved raising boys.

Ms Obama talked about the challenges of parenting boys, particularly with respect to teaching them how to interact with others and handle circumstances such as traffic stops.

Before dismissing the notion of having a baby boy, Ms Obama stated, "Teach [your son] how to deal with the traffic stop, but also teach him how to communicate in a marriage and to be a listening father."

Her remarks follow rumours of strain in her 32-year marriage to the former president.

However, in a recent episode with rock icon Bruce Springsteen, Ms Obama referred to Barack as a "tremendous father" and praised his parenting skills.

The couple has been spotted together on high-profile night outs in New York City and Washington, DC, in recent months.

Ms Obama also said she was "transitioning" into a new stage of her life and currently undergoing therapy.