UP Man Caught At Delhi Airport Posing As Singapore Airlines Pilot

The impersonator was identified as Sangeet Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar

A 24-year-old man, posing as a pilot, was caught by paramilitary forces at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

The impersonator, identified as Sangeet Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, was spotted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) strolling near the airport skywalk adorned in a pilot's uniform. Singh even sported an ID card around his neck, claiming to be an employee of Singapore Airlines.

However, upon closer inspection, it was found out that Singh's credentials were not genuine. He had fabricated a counterfeit ID card purporting to represent Singapore Airlines, using a business card maker application. He had procured the pilot's uniform from the Dwarka area of the national capital..

According to the police, Singh had completed a one-year aviation hospitality course in Mumbai back in 2020. Despite lacking any credentials, Singh had misled his own family into believing that he was a commercial pilot.