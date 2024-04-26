Nayanthara In A Sculpted High Slit Gown Made 'Black Is The New Black' Her Fashion Motto On This Red Carpet

Nayanthara In A Slit Gown Made "Black Is The New Black" Her Fashion Motto

If you were wondering which shade of the colour palette is set to be the new black, Nayanthara declared that ebony will continue its sartorial reign. The star has proved to be a tastemaker as far as style sensibilities are concerned. She has the ability to dazzle in haute couture but even when the tables are turned with the bare bone essentials of a closet, Nayanthara can do justice to that as well. Proof of it was seen when she was snapped at last night's GQ Power List 2024 Awards held in Mumbai. The actress was photographed at the event wearing a black gown by Gauri and Nainika which featured sculptural details. The broad strap number led to a curved neckline with a plunge that reached her torso. The silhouette hugged her length perfectly and featured a slit over the side which reached her thigh. Nayanthara kept the accessories minimal with nothing but a pair of black peep-toes.

Allowing the outfit to grab all the attention, Nayanthara's minimally chic beauty aesthetic was the perfect choice. Her hair was side parted, worn down and tucked behind the ears while her eyes featured a smokey shade of bronze with full brows, a glossy orange lip and contoured cheeks. A French manicure lent charm without the addition of colour while earrings and a handful of rings on her fingers completed her look.

Nayanthara can turn a fashion essential into a style superstar in a single look.

