Bank Holidays In May 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days. See Full List Here

Bank Holidays: Online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

Bank Holidays for May 2024: The Reserve Bank Of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of May. Banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days this month, as per the RBI holiday calendar. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for May 2024:

May 1 (Wednesday): Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) - Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram

May 5 (Sunday): Weekend - Banks closed in all States

May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur

May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore - Banks closed in Kolkata

May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya - Banks closed in Bengaluru

May 12 (Sunday): Weekend - Banks closed in all States

May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Banks will be closed in Srinagar

May 16 (Thursday): State Day - Banks closed in Gangtok

May 19 (Sunday): Weekend - Banks closed in all States

May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow

May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima - Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar

May 26 (Sunday): Weekend - Banks closed in all States

It is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.