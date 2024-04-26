Lok Sabha Election 2024 2nd Phase Voting: Richest Candidate Has Rs 622 Crore, Poorest Has Just...

India Election 2024 Phase 2: Voting will take place across 13 states

The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place across 89 seats in 13 states on Friday.

The votes will be cast in all 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the ruling BJP-led NDA won 56 of these 89 seats, while the opposition UPA secured 24.

Among the prominent contestants are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini, and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and former Karnataka chief minister and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 5 Richest Candidates

Karnataka Congress leader Venkataramane Gowda, who is popularly known as 'Star Chandru', is the richest candidate in the phase 2 polling, according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of the contestants by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch. Mr Gowda, who is contesting against HD Kumaraswamy, has declared assets worth Rs 622 crore. Incumbent Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh is the second richest candidate with assets valued at Rs 593 crore. Mr Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is a three-time MP who is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural. According to his poll affidavit, he has Rs 16.61 crore in banks as deposits, has agriculture land at 21 locations worth Rs 32.76 crore, non-agriculture land at 27 places worth Rs 210.47 crore, nine commercial buildings worth Rs 211.91 crore and three residential buildings worth Rs 27.13 crore. BJP MP Hema Malini, who is fighting again from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat, is the third richest with assets worth Rs 278 crore. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sanjay Sharma is fourth on the list. He has declared assets worth Rs 232 crore. HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister, is fifth on the list and has total assets of about Rs 217.21 crore.

Phase 2 Election 2024: 5 Poorest Candidates

Laxman Nagorao Patil, who is fighting Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's Nanded as an Independent, is the candidate with the lowest assets in the second phase. According to his poll affidavit, he has declared assets worth Rs 500. Mr Patil is followed by another independent candidate Rajeswari KR, who is contesting from Kasaragod in Kerala and has assets worth Rs 1,000. Pruthvisamrat Mukindrao Dipwansh, who entered the contest as an independent candidate from Amravati (SC), is third on the list and has total assets of Rs 1,400. Dalit Kranti Dal leader Shahnaz Bano, who is contesting from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, has declared assets worth Rs 2,000. VP Kochumon, who has been fielded by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) from Kerala's Kottayam, is fifth on the list with Rs 2,230 assets.

After the second phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Tripura. In the first phase of voting on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).