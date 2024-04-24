Campaigning Ends For Second Phase Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections In 88 Seats

The end of the campaigning marks the commencement of a 48-hour silence period

The high-octane campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Wednesday evening with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.

The end of the campaigning marks the commencement of a 48-hour silence period.

The second phase which is scheduled for April 26, will witness polling in 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories, along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

1206 candidates from 12 States and UTs along with 4 candidates from the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency will contest elections in phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India said.

As per the poll commission, a total of 2633 nominations were filed for 88 parliamentary constituencies across 12 States and UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections.

The last date for filing nominations for phase 2 for all 12 States and UTs was April 4.

After the scrutiny of 2633 nominations filed, 1428 nominations were found to be valid. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for all 12 States and UTs was April 8.

In phase 2, Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 parliamentary constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 PCs in Karnataka. A minimum of 14 nominations were received from the parliamentary constituency in Tripura. 16-Nanded Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations.

The first phase of the polling covered 102 constituencies of 21 states and union territories (UTs). Ten states and UTs were fully covered, while 11 states and UTs were partially covered.

As the high-decibel campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls kick off, promises and guarantees by various political parties took place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the "Modi Ki Guarantee" as the central theme of his campaign, focusing on the development of youth, empowerment of women, and welfare of farmers and marginalized communities. Meanwhile, the Congress is banking on its 'Nyay' guarantees, aiming at justice for various sections of society.

The BJP has come out all guns blazing at the INDIA bloc over corruption, dynasty politics, and insulting the Constitution and Hinduism.

The Opposition leaders, in turn, have attacked the government over electoral bonds, alleged misuse of agencies, inflation, and unemployment among other issues.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several of their cabinet colleagues, leaders of the Congress such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and other parties also canvassed for their candidates.

Key constituencies like Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, and Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will face BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will go to polls in the second phase.

