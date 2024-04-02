Video: Tiger Attacks Cow During Wildlife Safari In Ranthambore National Park

The incident was captured on camera by visitors sitting in the vehicle.

Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one in its natural habitat is unmatched. It's always a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime experience to see a tiger in the wild. Recently, a thrilling wildlife spectacle unfolded before a group of tourists at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. A tiger's unexpected encounter with a cow sent shivers down the spines of tourists enjoying a jungle safari at the national park in Rajasthan over the weekend. The incident was captured on camera by visitors sitting in the vehicle.

The video of the same was recently released by the national park officials on Instagram. In the video, the visitors are seen enjoying themselves during the jungle safari. They are seen clicking pictures and recording videos from the jeep. At one point in the video, a tiger hiding in the bushes suddenly attacks a cow that was observed walking on the path. The cow tries to flee from the scene. However, it is not known what happened next in the short clip. Many people in the jeep were shocked to witness such an incident.

"Ranthambore Wildlife : Tiger's Unexpected Encounter with Cow Caught on Camera!" reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 37,000 views and a thousand likes.

"Wild animals habitat is overcrowded with humans! They even can't hunt properly," said a user.

"This is not good . For fun you are making their life vulnerable. Tomorrow you will see them in videos only let them live," said another person.

A user wrote, "There was no space for the tiger to hunt. Tourist should have been given space."

"This was sudden incident cow came suddenly from the front and all vehicles engine were off hence there was no time to start the vehicles. Also there was enough space to hunt. We were there at that time have clear video from opposite angle," commented a person.

