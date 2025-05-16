Videos Of Men Walking In Front Of Tiger, Petting Cubs Emerge From Ranthambore

Two men risked becoming prey at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park recently, alerting concern over negligence by authorities at the premier tiger reserve. Two separate videos showed a man petting tiger cubs, while another was walking around freely just a few feet away from a big cat.

One footage showed a couple of tiger cubs sitting inside a concrete pipe near the Daulada Devpura dam region. A man was seen petting one of the cubs inside the pipe for a few seconds before the video ended.

Another video showed a man roaming around the national park as a tiger drank water from a watering hole.

No authorities were spotted around the area.

Ranthambore is home to over 70 tigers.

Sightings of the big cats have become common in the area, with the authorities alerting visitors to exercise caution.

Last month, a seven-year-old boy, identified as Kartik Suman, was carried off by a tiger as his grandmother and uncle watched in shock, after visiting a temple inside the Ranthambore National Park. The boy's grandmother said she was holding her grandson's hand when the tiger leapt from the undergrowth, snatched the child by biting into his neck, and dragged him into the bushes.

Earlier this week, a tigress, suspected to be turning into a man-eater, was caught from inside a hotel in Ranthambore. The big cat was hiding behind a cottage meant for tourists and was tranquilised. She was later released into an enclosure located inside the national park.