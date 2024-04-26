Indian-Origin Student Arrested For Taking Part In Anti-Israel Protests In US

An Indian-origin woman studying at the prestigious Princeton University is among two students who have been arrested over pro-Palestine protests on the campus, reports student and alumni newspapers.

Tamil Nadu-born Achinthya Sivalingan and Hassan Sayed were arrested after the protesters set up tents for an encampment in a university courtyard early Thursday morning, according to the Princeton Alumni Weekly.

The two graduate students were arrested for trespassing and have been "immediately barred from the campus", said Jennifer Morrill, a university spokesperson. They also face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson said the students were arrested "after repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and leave the area."

Ms Sivalingam is a student of Masters in Public Affairs in International Development at Princeton while Mr Sayed is a PhD candidate there.