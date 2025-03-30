US Revokes Visas Of Hundreds Of International Students. Here's Why

Hundreds of foreign students studying in the United States have been asked to leave the country. The US Department of State (DOS) has sent emails to students, informing them that their visas have been revoked due to allegations of their involvement in campus protests.

Indian Students Among Those Affected



According to The Times of India (TOI) report, immigration lawyers have confirmed the development, stating that some Indian students may be among those who received the notices. Authorities are reportedly taking action not only against students who participated in protests on campus but also those who shared or engaged with protest-related content on social media.

Visa Cancellations For Social Media Activity



Some students had their visas revoked merely for sharing posts or liking content on social media. The Department of State, along with consular offices, is closely monitoring online activities. As a result, students applying for new visas (F, M, or J) are being subjected to stricter scrutiny. If any content deemed objectionable is found on their social media accounts, their visa applications are being denied.

What Did Official Email Say?

"On behalf of the US Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended," TOI cites the email.

The email further states:

"The Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office has alerted the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which manages the Student and Exchange Visitor Program and is responsible for removal. They may notify your designated school official about the revocation of your F-1 visa."

Why Did Protests Erupt on US College Campuses?



The protests began after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which prompted retaliatory airstrikes by the Israeli military on Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians were killed in these strikes, leading to widespread demonstrations on US college campuses against Israeli military actions. Both local and international students participated in the protests. Reports also indicated a rise in antisemitic incidents on campuses. Authorities are now identifying and revoking the visas of students involved in these demonstrations.

How Are Protesting Students Being Identified?

According to the Open Doors report, over 1.1 million international students were studying in the US during the 2023-24 academic year, including 331,000 from India. US Senator Marco Rubio has introduced a program called "Catch and Revoke," which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify individuals allegedly supporting terrorist organizations like Hamas. Within three weeks, over 300 students have had their visas revoked under this initiative.