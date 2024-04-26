Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live Updates: 13 States, UTs To Vote Begins

Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw a 65% turnout

Voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections across 13 states and union territories has begun. Over 1,200 candidates, including 4 candidates from Outer Manipur, are contesting the polls.

All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls tomorrow.

The prominent contestants in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of the 89 seats and the UPA 24. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.

Out of the seven stages, the first phase of the elections were held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories. The polls saw a voter turnout of around 65.5%.

Here are the LIVE updates on Phase 2:

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: "High Voter Turnout Strengthens Our Democracy": PM Modi



Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2024

2nd Phase Polling On 88 Seats Today, Key Seats Include Mathura And Wayanad

88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will go to poll today amid a furious row between the Congress and the BJP over manifesto and inheritance tax. Election will be held on all seats of Kerala, a chunk of Rajasthan and UP. 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will go to poll today amid a furious row between the Congress and the BJP over manifesto and inheritance tax. Election will be held on all seats of Kerala, a chunk of Rajasthan and UP.

BREAKING: Polling Begins Across 88 Constituencies

Polling has begun across 88 constituencies in 13 states and union territories.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Queue Up Outside A Polling Station In Tripura East



Lok Sabha Polls 2024: "Come To Vote Without Any Worry": Poll Panel Chief's Appeal To Voters

"We have made complete preparations for today's elections. Polling booths have been decorated. There is no possibility of any kind of violence at any booth nor has any such report been received. Voters should come to vote without any worry. The festival of democracy is the pride of the country and voters have to participate in it," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

In Pics: Polling Teams Use Boats To Reach Manipur Polling Stations

Polling team travel by boats to reach their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur. Polling team travel by boats to reach their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 15.88 Crore People To Vote For 1,202 Candidates



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2:Heatwave Likely In Many States Voting Today: Weather Office Scientist

Kerala: Mock polling underway at Vattiyoorkavu polling station in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the second phase of polling today.

For the 18th Lok Sabha elections, polling is scheduled in 88 Constituencies across 13 States/UTs.



For the 18th Lok Sabha elections, polling is scheduled in 88 Constituencies across 13 States/UTs.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/34gFTSCbov - ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024