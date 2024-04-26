Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live Updates: 13 States, UTs To Vote Begins

Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw a 65% turnout
Voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections across 13 states and union territories has begun. Over 1,200 candidates, including 4 candidates from Outer Manipur, are contesting the polls.
All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls tomorrow.
The prominent contestants in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.
In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of the 89 seats and the UPA 24. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.
Out of the seven stages, the first phase of the elections were held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories. The polls saw a voter turnout of around 65.5%.
Here are the LIVE updates on Phase 2:
BREAKING: Polling Begins Across 88 Constituencies
Polling has begun across 88 constituencies in 13 states and union territories.
"We have made complete preparations for today's elections. Polling booths have been decorated. There is no possibility of any kind of violence at any booth nor has any such report been received. Voters should come to vote without any worry. The festival of democracy is the pride of the country and voters have to participate in it," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.
Polling team travel by boats to reach their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur.
Around 2.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 152 candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections which will be held on 13 seats in Rajasthan on Friday, said Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Thursday.
He said that all preparations have been done for the second phase of the elections.
Around 28,758 polling booths have been made in the state. Over 1.72 lakh employees are on duty for the smooth conduct of the elections, he said adding that over 82,000 employees from Rajasthan police, home guard, RAC and CAPF have been deputed at different locations to conduct elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.