Pics: Key Leaders Among Early Voters As Lok Sabha Phase 2 Voting Begins

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty casts her votes.

The Voting in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories has begun for the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that adequate arrangements have been made for smooth polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy in maximum numbers.

Over 16 lakh Polling officials have been deployed. 15.88 crore voters will vote across 1.67 lakh polling stations in the second phase. 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes.

Here are the Early Voters:

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her maternal uncle, arrives at BES polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje casts her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

NDA candidate from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi casts his vote at a polling station in Thrissur.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty casts her votes in Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru

