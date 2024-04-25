Heatwave Likely in Many States Voting Tomorrow: Weather Office Scientist

Key battlegrounds in Phase 2 include all 20 seats in Kerala.

The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for tomorrow when a total of 88 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will go to polls. Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist from the India Meteorological Department, spoke to NDTV about the heatwave forecast in the places where voting will take place.

Key battlegrounds in Phase 2 include 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, and five each in Bihar and Assam. Three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and one each in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls, on Friday as will the remaining part of the Outer Manipur constituency.

Here is a summary of Dr Naresh Kumar's forecasts:

West Bengal

Several parts are likely to see a heat wave or a severe heatwave. A Red Alert has been issued for the next three days.

Bihar

Heatwave conditions are anticipated with both the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be above average. An Orange Alert has been issued for the next five days.

Uttar Pradesh

Heatwave conditions have been forecast in both Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Karnataka

Interior Karnataka will witness heatwave-like conditions for the next four to five days and an Orange alert has been issued. Coastal Karnataka is also expected to experience above-average temperatures, with a warning for hot and humid weather.

Kerala

Hot and humid conditions will persist in the south Indian state, said Mr Kumar.

Rajasthan

Normal temperatures are expected in Rajasthan. An active western disturbance. currently over Iran, It will impact weather conditions in Northwest India after two days.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections got underway on April 19 and the first phase covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.