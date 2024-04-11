Pic Of Gutka Stains Inside Metro Goes Viral, Internet Says 'Ban The Person'

The X user didn't disclose the location.

Metro trains are a major part of transportation in India's densely populated urban areas. Commuters in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow enjoy riding the metro on a daily basis. Metro rail in India is known for its cleanliness in addition to its punctuality. But despite several instructions and surveillance, there are people who are not shying away from spoiling the infrastructure. Highlighting the same, an X user recently shared a picture of 'gutka' stains in a metro.

X user Garga Chatterjee took to the microblogging site on Tuesday to share a snapshot of the 'gutka' stain in the metro. The image showed red stains all over the door of the metro, with also some litter lying on the ground. "Gutkhafication of Metro. Guess the state of origin of this criminal," the user captioned the post.

Take a look below:

Gutkhafication of Metro.

Guess the state of origin of this criminal. pic.twitter.com/ZwOZdQBqLt — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 9, 2024

The X user didn't disclose the location.

The post was shared a few days back and since then it has amassed more than 532,000 views. In the comments section, many users expressed anger and frustration and called on officials to take action against Gutka companies.

"Government should start to fine Gutka companies for this crime! Actually responsibility and civic sense begins from there," commented one user.

"Can be any one from West Bengal, Bihar, UP, MP, Delhi, Haryana,Punjab, Rajasthan none of the states are Gutkha free, so stop playing identity politics over this instead of taking the right action. There must have been CCTV footage, why the culprit couldn't be fined," said another.

"Few days back, saw one guy spitting on the floor inside CSMT station without any hesitation....asked him if he considered station floor as open gutter.. clean up marshals should fine such people 1000 or even 2000 so it will cost them very dearly and won't commit again," expressed a third user.

"Unless the culprits pics are not publicly shamed, this will continue. We only understand harsh treatment," added another. "Find the person and ban him from using any metro again," suggested one user.

"Once I was travelling in Kerala govt bus. There were 3-4 northies chewing gutka. The conductor and some mallu passengers told them to get off the bus, or they had to pay 500rs if they spat it out while the bus was running. Poor guys sat for 30 minutes more in the bus with mouthfuls of gutka," shared one user.