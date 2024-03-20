IndiGo Passenger's Ingenious Eye Mask Hack Leaves Internet Chuckling

The picture has accumulated more than 55,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

A photo showing an IndiGo passenger ingeniously repurposing the airline's headrest cover as an eye mask has captured the attention of social media users and sparked both amusement and chuckles. The picture, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the traveller creatively using the airline's headrest cover as an improvised eye mask while catching some sleep mid-flight. The image also shows the man wearing a pair of spectacles over the small white sheet with the IndiGo logo, ensuring it didn't slide down his face.

"Indigo now provides free eye mask for all their economy seat passengers," wrote X user Backpacking Daku while sharing the photo.

Take a look below:

IndiGo now provides free eye mask for all their economy seat passengers pic.twitter.com/ygf20n2Mr4 — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) March 19, 2024

The picture was shared on X just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 55,000 views, over 1,000 likes and several comments. While some users wondered if the man would have caught germs from the thin headcover, others praised the man's "jugaad" spirit. Some users also joked that the airline might start charging for using the white sheet.

"You get to carry the eyewear post landing," wrote one user. "Bad idea to share this Photo here @IndiGo6E may start charging Pax for using this," said another.

"No. Indigo will charge 100 Rs if someone wants to use the back rest cover as eye shield," commented a third. "Uncles is on to something," added another.

"The only thought is all the germs he will inherit to be passed on to others. Why are we like this?" questioned one. "Today's episode of India is not for beginners," wrote another.

Meanwhile, in recent months, several unusual incidents have occurred on IndiGo flights. Earlier this month, a woman took to social media to share her harrowing experience with the airlines. Yavanika Raj Shah, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a picture of a missing seat cushion on an IndiGo flight. She was flying from Bengaluru to Bhopal on flight 6E 6465.

The airlines took note of the same and expressed regret. IndiGo said that the cushions were replaced for cleaning and the cabin crew had informed the customers. "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required," they wrote.