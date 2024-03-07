IndiGo Passenger Finds Seat Cushion Missing On Flight, Airline Responds

Her post has amassed the attention of many social media users.

A woman recently took to social media and shared her harrowing experience with Indigo Airlines. Yavanika Raj Shah, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a picture of a missing seat cushion on an IndiGo flight. She was flying from Bengaluru to Bhopal on flight 6E 6465. The airlines took note of the same and expressed regret.

"Beautiful @IndiGo6E-I do hope I land safely. This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465," she said on the microblogging website along with a picture.

Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :)

This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465. pic.twitter.com/DcPJTq3zka — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) March 6, 2024

Responding to the same, IndiGo said that the cushions were replaced for cleaning and the cabin crew had informed the customers. They wrote, "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. "

Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 6, 2024

They added, "We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers. Team IndiGo."

A person wrote, "Wow massaging seats."

"Maybe the previous passengers carried them off," said a person.

"Saw a similar seat while flying Indigo from Mumbai to Indore last week. They fixed the cushion only after the actual passenger turned up. May be they are facing cushion shortage and using as per demand!" remarked a user.

Another added, "Clearly indigo is not for beginners"

"This is Indigo's all new 'Minimalist Sky Lounge'," said a person.

An X user also said, "I heard about breath taking but never heard about seat taking. This has to be the first time."