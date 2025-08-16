IndiGo Aircraft's Tail Hits Runway During Landing At Mumbai Airport

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway while powering up for a go-around manoeuvre in low altitude due to bad weather in Mumbai on Saturday, the airline said.

It is common for airline pilots to choose a go-around rather than trying to land in sub-optimal conditions.

Giving details of the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely."

Stating that it is following all safety protocols, Indigo said it will be "following the standard protocol and the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations.

"At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

