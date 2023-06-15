IndiGo Plane Suffers Tail Strike At Ahmedabad Airport, Probe Ordered

The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added. (Representational)

An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday -- second such incident in the last five days, a DGCA official said.

The Directorate General Civil Aviation has ordered the grounding of pilots of the mishap-hit aircraft, the official said.

"A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," the official said.

The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline said in the statement.

On June 11 also, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kolkata.

Following this incident, IndiGo was ordered by the DGCA to take off the cockpit crew of the flight.

