IndiGo Ready To Comply With Flight Duty Time Limitations From Today

IndiGo has decided to comply with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms from today, February 11, marking the end of a one-time temporary exemption granted to the airline following large-scale flight disruptions late last year.

In a status update issued on February 11, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said IndiGo's exemption from certain provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) has now expired. The relief had been granted on December 5, 2025, and was valid until February 10, 2026.

The aviation regulator confirmed that IndiGo has stated all necessary operational, rostering and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the approved FDTL scheme with effect from February 11, 2026.

Why Did IndiGo's Get Exemption In The First Place

The one-time temporary exemption was granted in view of massive flight disruptions faced by IndiGo during the initial days of December 2025. The relaxation was aimed at stabilising flight operations while safeguarding passenger safety and interest.

However, the exemption came with strict conditions. IndiGo was required to submit hourly flight operations data to the DGCA and provide weekly or fortnightly performance reports.

During the exemption period, DGCA closely monitored the airline's operations through periodic review meetings. Officers were deployed at multiple airports to oversee passenger handling and address inconvenience. Additionally, Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) were stationed at IndiGo's Operations Control Centre for real-time monitoring to ensure continuous regulatory oversight.

Full Compliance From Today

According to the DGCA, IndiGo has assured the regulator that it is fully prepared to implement the revised FDTL norms dated October 9, 2025, following the expiry of the temporary relief.

The airline has reiterated that it will comply with the new FDTL norms from February 11, with all necessary systems now being aligned to meet the statutory requirements.

The airline has also increased its crew buffer from virtually zero in December to 3 per cent in February and raised its pilot-to-aircraft ratio to strengthen operational resilience.

IndiGo spokesperson in a statement asserted that it has already aligned its systems with the revised norms.

"We would like to confirm that IndiGo has been and will always be fully compliant with any applicable version of FDTL norms; in fact, we have already integrated the new set of rules in our crew rosters and planning. As assured to the regulatory authorities earlier, we are maintaining an optimum pool of employees, including pilots, to ensure stable operations across our network", the statement noted.

The airline's move to increase staffing buffers and revise crew planning comes as it transitions fully to the new FDTL framework from February 11, following close regulatory monitoring during the temporary exemption period.