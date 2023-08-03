'Safety Our Number 1,2,3 Priority': IndiGo Chief On Tail Strikes Row

The DGCA has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo after it had four tail strike incidents.

IndiGo, under scrutiny by the country's civil aviation regulator over recent safety concerns, said today that it had a very strong safety record before the tail strikes that brought it to the notice of DGCA. In an exclusive interview, company chief Pieter Elbers said they have been transparent about it and will take whatever measures are required after the investigations are completed.

"Safety is our key priority number one, number two, and number three," said Mr Elbers, calling safety updations a "continuous process".

Earlier today, IndiGo reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore in the June quarter. The nation's largest airline, which had 316 planes in its fleet at June-end, had registered a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in the June quarter last year.

The DGCA has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo after its A-321 aircraft had four tail strike incidents over the last six months. A tail strike is said to have occurred when the tail of the aircraft comes in contact with the runway during take-off or landing.

The regulator has not been satisfied with IndiGo's responses on the issue, and said they were deficient.

Asked about the matter, Mr Elbers said, "We have recently received the writing from the DGCA… Of course, they are very serious. And today we're in the process of evaluating the note… and then we'll determine our next step".

Recently, "The Hindu" reported that one of the key issues with IndiGo was its instruction to pilots to save fuel. This has translated into what in technical parlance is called "Flap 3 landing" – meaning use of only three of four flaps on the wings while landing the aircraft.

The process, apparently, is tricky in airports that are located on elevated ground, like Delhi or Mumbai.

Asked about the matter, Mr Elbers said it is the pilots who have a final say.

"Of course, we have internal procedures, which are matching industry standards, allowing different variations of operational procedures," Mr Elbers said.

"In those operational procedures, we have taken into consideration all possible elements. But at the end of the day, again it is the pilot who is deciding what is the precise configuration for landing," he added.

On whether he agrees with the DGCA ruling, Mr Elbers said the company is reviewing the regulatory body's response. "And based on that, we will engage with DGCA as per the process," he added.