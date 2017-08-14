In Incredible Video, 20-Foot Baby Whale Swims Within Feet Of Beachgoers

Watch the video below:
The whale, roughly 20 to 25 feet long, looked 'really skinny', said Justin Greenman, assistant stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to NBC Los Angeles.
"After it exited the harbour, it continued up the coast towards Alaska where the rest of the gray whales are feeding right now," says Captain Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, to the Daily Mail. The baby whale was nicknamed Carly.
Carly's journey was captured on video by Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. The video can be viewed here.
