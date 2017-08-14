In Incredible Video, 20-Foot Baby Whale Swims Within Feet Of Beachgoers Over a million views - and counting

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The baby gray whale was found swimming near the shore on Tuesday morning.



Watch the video below:





The whale, roughly 20 to 25 feet long, looked 'really skinny', said Justin Greenman, assistant stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to



"After it exited the harbour, it continued up the coast towards Alaska where the rest of the gray whales are feeding right now," says Captain Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, to the



Carly's journey was captured on video by Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. The video can be viewed



Click for more





An incredible aerial video, shared by Newport Coastal Adventures, shows a gray whale swimming in the shallow waters of a beach in southern California, USA. The whale was spotted at Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to the Daily Mail . It swam within a few feet of beachgoers, very close to the shore. Sheriff's deputies and others managed to coax it back into the sea, reports NBC Los Angeles . The incredible video of the baby whale has been viewed over 1.7 million times on Facebook.Watch the video below:The whale, roughly 20 to 25 feet long, looked 'really skinny', said Justin Greenman, assistant stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to NBC Los Angeles "After it exited the harbour, it continued up the coast towards Alaska where the rest of the gray whales are feeding right now," says Captain Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, to the Daily Mail . The baby whale was nicknamed Carly.Carly's journey was captured on video by Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. The video can be viewed here Click for more trending news